Rival Sena factions come face to face, shout slogans

Workers of rival Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde indulged in sloganeering against each other in Navi Peth area here on Saturday.
The Election Commission on Friday ruled that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde was the real Shiv Sena and not the group led by former CM Thackeray.
Also Read | Prepare for polls: Uddhav delivers speech outside Matoshree after ECI decision on Sena row
Workers from the two factions came together at a show organised by a Marathi news-channel on Saturday.
Angry slogans were shouted and tension prevailed until police officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
