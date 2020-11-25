Rs 29,000 crore GST dues pending from Centre: Ajit Pawar

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-government on GST dues, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Centre needs to clear the pending Rs 29,000 crore to the state at the earliest.

“Our GST dues are still pending…it is around Rs 29,000 crore,” Pawar said. He was in Karad in Satara district after paying tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Yashwantrao Chavan on the latter’s 36th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Pawar, who is also the state’s Finance and Planning Minister, said while the concept behind GST is “one nation, one tax”, the pending amount from the Centre is a matter of concern.

He also said that so far the Centre has not sent teams for assessment in wake of recent floods in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to him, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar and Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar had sent letters to the Centre.

“However, so far teams have not come,” he said adding that during Tuesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting the issue was discussed. “The Chief Secretary has been asked to send letters to the NDRF,” he said.