Salman Khan gets arms licence after death threats

Salman Khan gets arms licence after death threats

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 10:00 ist
Actor Salman Khan. Credit: IANS Photo

Actor Salman Khan has been issued an arms licence after he applied for it citing self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently, reported ANI quoting Mumbai Police. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Salman Khan
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

 