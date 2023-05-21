Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede appears before CBI for 2nd day

Sameer Wankhede appears before CBI for second day in Aryan Khan bribery case

Wankhede got a relief from the Bombay HC which directed the CBI not to take any coercive action such as arrest, against him till May 22

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 21 2023, 13:53 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 14:26 ist
Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede appeared before the CBI in Mumbai for the second day on Sunday in a case in which he is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, an official said.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, reached the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office in the Bandra-Kurla Complex at around 10.30 am, he said.

While entering the agency's office, Wankhede told reporters he has "faith in the judiciary".

Also Read: WhatsApp chat of SRK and Sameer Wankhede surfaces

On Saturday, the CBI questioned Wankhede for more than five hours. After he left the CBI office at around 4.30 pm on Saturday, Wankhede along with his family members visited the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai.

The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

On Friday, Wankhede got a relief from the Bombay High Court which directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", such as arrest, against him till May 22.

Seeking quashing of the FIR, Wankhede alleged before the HC that the "draft complaint" in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case named Aryan Khan as an accused, but it was later replaced and Aryan's name was dropped.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship here. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

The CBI alleged that the NCB's Mumbai zone received information in October 2021 regarding the consumption and possession of narcotic substances by various individuals on the cruise ship, and some NCB officers conspired to get bribes from the accused in return for letting them off.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sameer Wankhede
NCB
Aryan Khan
Mumbai
CBI
Central Bureau of Investigtion
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

 