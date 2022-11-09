Sanjay Raut granted bail in money laundering case

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Raut had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".

