Sawant talks to disembarked Goan crew members of cruise

Sawant talks to disembarked Goan crew members of cruise ship

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 25 2020, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 09:53 ist
Pramod Sawant. PTI/File photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke to the Goan crew members of a cruise ship, who recently disembarked in Mumbai after being stuck on board for days due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Around 145 Indian crew members, including those from Goa, on board the cruise ship- Marella Discovery- disembarked at the international cruise terminal in Mumbai on Thursday. The ship had left Thailand over a month ago, officials had said.

In a tweet on Saturday, Sawant said, "Late last evening, I spoke to the Goan Seafarers telephonically who signed off from Marella at Mumbai Port. They will be back home very soon."

Meanwhile, State Executive Committee on COVID-19, headed by Chief Secretary, on Friday decided that these crew members would be tested for coronavirus infection in Mumbai.

After the crew members test negative, they would come to Goa, where they would be housed in paid quarantine facilities, the committee decided in the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Pramod Sawant
Goa
cruise

What's Brewing

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 