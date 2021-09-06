Security beefed up outside Javed Akhtar's house

Security beefed up outside Javed Akhtar's house after BJP demands apology over his RSS-Taliban remark

A BJP MLA from Mumbai said no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises to Sangh functionaries over his comments

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 06 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 14:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Security was beefed up outside the residence of writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar in Mumbai on Monday after a Maharashtra BJP MLA demanded an apology from him over his remark where he allegedly compared the RSS with the Taliban, a police official said.

Adequate police bandobast was placed outside Akhtar's residence near the ISKCON temple in Juhu area, the official said, adding that security personnel, including women constables, were deployed outside the lyricist's home.

Akhtar recently told a news channel that right wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity. "The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the lyricist said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Also Read | Controversy erupts after Javed Akhtar likens RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal to Taliban

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Ram Kadam condemned Akhtar's remark. The legislator from Mumbai said no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises to Sangh functionaries over his comments.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, on Monday said Akhtar was "completely wrong" in comparing the RSS with the Taliban. "How can you say those who favour the concept of a Hindu Rashtra are of Talibani mindset? We don't agree with this," an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Javed Akhtar
RSS
Taliban
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

 