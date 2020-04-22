COVID-19: Guard at Athawale's residence tests positive

Security guard at Athawale's residence tests COVID-19 positive

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 18:43 ist
Ramdas Athawale. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A security guard posted at the residence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale here has tested coronavirus positive, an RPI (A) party functionary said on Wednesday.

Athawale, who is the Minister of State for Social Justice, resides in Bandra East locality.

"The security guard tested positive around five days back. He was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he is undergoing treatment," he said.

The guard had reportedly shown COVID-19 symptoms, after which he was sent to the hospital for testing, he said.

"When we enquired about his health yesterday, we learnt that he is recuperating," the functionary of the Athawale-led faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI) said.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city as a precautionary measure.

