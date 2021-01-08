'Seek Centre's help for free vaccine in Maharashtra'

Seek Centre help for free Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 08 2021, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 10:49 ist

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has asked the MVA government in Maharashtra to seek the assistance of the Centre to provide free Covid-19 vaccine in the state to the poor and the middle-class.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Thursday night, the former Chief Minister said the Shiv Sena-led government regularly complains about not getting enough funds from the Union government.

Asked about the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said the MVA government should seek the Centre's help to provide free doses to the poor and middle-class families in the state.

