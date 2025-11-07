<p>Mysuru: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan districts on November 9, to take part in various programmes.</p><p>He will arrive at Mysuru Airport at 12.30 pm and participate in the annual convocation at JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Academy at 2.45 pm. He will pay obeisance to goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Devi atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru at 4.15 pm. </p>.Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit Shravanabelagola on November 9.<p>Melkote</p><p>Radhakrishnan will visit Melkote Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on the day and offer prayers. </p><p>Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara inspected the helipad and ensured that all arrangements were in place for the VP's visit, by reviewing safety, with Indian Air Force officers. He informed that the Vice President would arrive at Melkote in a special helicopter of the Indian Air Force and land at the same helipad.</p><p>The DC also issued orders prohibiting the use of unmanned aerial vehicle and unmanned aircraft systems, drone cameras in a radius of 15-km around places where the Vice President will visit. Legal action would be taken against those who violate the order, he stated.</p><p>Shravanabelagola</p><p>The VP will take part in the installation ceremony of Padmacharya Shantisagara Muni Maharaj’s statue, and unveil the name of the fourth hillock at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, on November 9. </p><p>Hassan DC K S Lathakumari held meetings with the officials on the arrangements made as part of the VP's visit at the helipad and the venue of the programme.</p>