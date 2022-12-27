Severe cold prevails in Rajasthan

Severe cold prevails in Rajasthan, new round of wave expected in January

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of a slight increase in the minimum and the maximum temperatures from December 28

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 27 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 14:13 ist
A thick layer of smog engulfs the city on a cold winter morning, in Ajmer. Credit: PTI Photo

Severe cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday and Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 0.5 degree Celsius.

The night temperature in Sikar was recorded at 1.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 1.9 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 2.8 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali (Tonk) 3.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 3.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 3.9 degrees Celsius, Karali 4.2 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 4.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 4.7 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of a slight increase in the minimum and the maximum temperatures from December 28.

Dense fog is also likely to reduce in the state from Wednesday, officials said. A new round of cold wave is expected in the first week of January, they added. 

Winter
Cold Wave
India News
Rajasthan

