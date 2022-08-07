Shinde govt is illegal, won't last long: Aaditya

Shinde govt is illegal, won't last long: Aaditya Thackeray

These rebels will always remain traitors, Aaditya said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 07 2022, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 05:09 ist
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra was "illegal" and would not last long.

Speaking before a gathering of party workers in Mahim in Central Mumbai, he said he does not feel anger towards the rebel MLAs who toppled the government led by his father, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, but feels sad.

"They don't like being called traitors. If they were real Sena workers of (late Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, they would have been on the ground, helping the Assam administration tackle floods instead of enjoying the mountains and greenery from their hotel rooms," Aaditya said. Rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde had stayed in a hotel in Guwahati for about ten days after revolting against Uddhav Thackeray.

"In Goa, these rebels danced as if they were in a bar when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister. These rebels will always remain traitors," Aaditya further said. "This (Shinde-led government) is illegal government and will not last long," he added.

The rebels brought to a halt the state's progress that was happening under the Maha Vikas aghadi (MVA) rule and betrayed "a good man like Uddhav Thackeray" who handled the coronavirus pandemic well and maintained peace and harmony in the state, Aaditya said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra News
India News

What's Brewing

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

 