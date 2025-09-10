Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal unrest | Sushila Karki, Balendra Shah & Kulman Ghising among names considered as interim PM

There is no government in place in the country for the past 24 hours or more since Oli resigned.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 16:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 16:06 IST
World newsNepalProtestsPrime Minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us