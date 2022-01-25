Shiv Sena distributes 1 kg chicken to blood donors in Thane

The Shiv Sena's unit in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district came out with an unusual incentive to encourage people to donate blood on the occasion of party founder Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary – donate blood and take home one kg of chicken!

A total of 65 bottles of blood (from as many people) were collected during a donation camp on Sunday, which was the 96th birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, said Dhananjay Bodare, the Sena leader in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

He said party workers gave away one kg of chicken to each of the donors who participated in the camp organised in association with a blood bank.

