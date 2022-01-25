Sena distributes 1 kg chicken to blood donors in Thane

Shiv Sena distributes 1 kg chicken to blood donors in Thane

A total of 65 bottles of blood (from as many people) were collected during a donation camp on Sunday, which was the 96th birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 25 2022, 03:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 03:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Shiv Sena's unit in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district came out with an unusual incentive to encourage people to donate blood on the occasion of party founder Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary – donate blood and take home one kg of chicken!

A total of 65 bottles of blood (from as many people) were collected during a donation camp on Sunday, which was the 96th birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, said Dhananjay Bodare, the Sena leader in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

He said party workers gave away one kg of chicken to each of the donors who participated in the camp organised in association with a blood bank.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Thane
India News
blood donation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

 