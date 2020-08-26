Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav resigns

Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav. Credit: Facebook (mpsanjayjadhav)

In a sudden political development, Shiv Sena MP from Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav tendered his resignation on Wednesday. 

Jadhav resigned from all posts in a letter addressed to Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

The party, however, has not yet responded to the letter. 

"I have been a worker of Shiv Sena under Balasaheb (Thackeray).... if I cannot work for people, what is the point on remaining an MP?" he asked in the letter. 

He was apparently upset with the local NCP unit dominating politics.

Jadhav was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 2009-14 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Parbhani in 2014 and 2019.

