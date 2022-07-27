Shiv Sena would get CM’s post again: Uddhav Thackeray

As he works 24x7 burning the midnight oil to resurrect the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that the saffron party would again get the post of the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

According to him, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is headed for two and a half years, was getting a good response.

Thackeray also accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to finish off the opposition and central agencies like ED and CBI are being misused.

“Let the Vidhan Sabha elections happen…I will show them…the Shiv Sena would again have a Chief Minister,” Thackeray said on this 62snd birthday in an interview with Sanjay Raut, which appeared in party mouthpieces - Marathi broadsheet Saamana and Hindi tabloid Dophar ka Saamana.

Thackeray also hit out at Shiv Sena rebel faction leader Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP, who had toppled the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. “The pots of sins fill up….tomorrow these honourable people would feel that they are Narendra Modi and stake claim for the post of Prime Minister,” he said.

On the ongoing Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena war and his claim on the original party founded by his late father Balasaheb Thackeray, he said, “Attempts are being made to finish Shiv Sena by Shiv Sainiks…but people must be careful…those who left are not Shiv Sainiks.”

To a question on the post of Chief Minister, he said, “…why not, the Shiv Sena would again get the post of Chief Minister…what I promised to Shiv Sena pramukh (Balasaheb Thackeray) I am still committed to it…I am from Shiv Sena…I am the paksha pramukh…I had never said that I wanted to be the Chief Minister…I had to occupy the post under some circumstances.”

According to him, the state-wide tour of his son Aaditya is getting a good response. “I have been holding a series of meetings…from August I will also start touring the state. People are enrolling in the Shiv Sena in a big way…I will tour the state, all leaders will tour the state,” he said.

On the rebellion, he said: “Those whom we thought were our people have left…which means they were never our people….they should not feel bad.”

To a question on health politics, Thackeray said, “We (Shiv Sena and BJP) were friends for 25 to 30 years…then in 2014 they broke the alliance for no reasons (before Assembly polls), they broke the alliance at the last minute, but still we were friends.” He said that he wanted the two-and-a-half-years rotational post of Chief Minister for Shiv Sena and not for himself.