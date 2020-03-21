6 new COVID-19 positive cases in Gujarat

Six new coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat; Total number in state rises to 13

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 14:21 ist
Student Vraj Rao (2L), who leads 'Humf' NGO, adjusts a free facemask to a policeman during a facemaks donation campaing amid concerns over the spead of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

With six new coronavirus positive cases being reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the number of infected persons in the state has gone up to 13, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

These patients are being treated in hospitals at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, Patel told reporters in Vadodara.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

"Thirteen positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat so far. Of them, twelve have a history of travel abroad," he said.

A man from Gandhinagar, who had recently visited a foreign country, tested positive for coronavirus, and is being treated at an isolation ward in a hospital in Ahmedabad, he said.

A 52-year-old man with travel history to Sri Lanka had tested positive in Vadodara earlier in the day. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

 