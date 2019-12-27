Social media trolls need to be ignored: Aaditya

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said social media trolls need to be ignored, and in a swipe at erstwhile ally BJP, claimed: "those who did not fulfil promises are not in power now."

The reference was apparently to criticism of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by former CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta on the Sena chief equating the December 15 police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act to 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Banker Amruta Fadnavis had tweeted, "One cannot be a Thackeray by just putting Thackeray surname. One needs to be true, principled and should think for the betterment of people and party members above his own family and power dynamics."

In another Twitter dig over Sena's women workers protesting against her for the comments, she had said, "you don't lead people by hitting people over the head, that's assault - not leadership."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Social media trolls need to be ignored and focus should be on development work. Those who did not fulfil promises are not in power now. We should understand their plight."