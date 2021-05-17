Sonu Sood notifies followers about fake Covid-19 donation campaign in his name

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been actively helping people amid the Covid-19 crisis, Monday warned people about a fake foundation using his name to seek donation to help those in need.

The 47-year-old actor took to social media to alert his followers that there is an organisation that is asking people to donate using his name but has no link with him.

“Please beware and report to your nearest police station,” he wrote on Twitter alongside the poster of the organisation named 'Sonu Sood Foundation' featuring his photograph.

The actor labelled the poster and the foundation as 'fake'.

Last year during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sood had helped several migrant workers reach their home town and fed many underprivileged people.

Amid the much-deadlier second wave of Covid-19, he is supporting people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities.