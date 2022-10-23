Speeding Ferrari rams into road railing in Mumbai

Speeding Ferrari rams into road railing in Mumbai; no casualties

The driver of the car and its other occupants approached the Bandra police station to report the accident

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 23 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 15:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A speeding Ferrari car was damaged after it rammed into the railing of a road near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the accident, which took place in the early hours of Friday, as its airbags immediately opened, a senior official said.

The speeding luxury car rammed into the road railing in the Bandra police station limits. No other vehicle was hit in the incident, he said.

The driver of the car and its other occupants approached the Bandra police station to report the accident, following which a diary entry was made, he said.

The luxury car, worth around Rs five crore, is registered in the name of a private company, the official added. Earlier this month, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) had rammed into multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, resulting in the death of five persons.

