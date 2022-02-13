Love proposal snubbed: Man kills girl, attempts suicide

Surat: Love proposal snubbed, man kills woman, injures her uncle, brother, then attempts suicide

Goyani, who also tried to consume poison, has been arrested under IPC sections for murder and attempt to murder

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Feb 13 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 18:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A man allegedly killed a first-year college student and injured her uncle and brother before attempting suicide in Gujarat's Surat city as she had refused to enter into a relationship with him, police said on Sunday.

Fenil Goyani was arrested on Saturday from Kamrej locality near after he had killed Grishma Vekariya (21) as the latter had refused to commit to a relationship with him, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Vanar said.

"The accused and victim had studied in school together. His desire for a relationship with the collegian was opposed by her and her kin. At around 6 pm on Saturday, the woman's uncle confronted Goyani and asked him to stay away from her," he said.

"When Goyani proceeded to meet the woman, her uncle tried to stop him and was stabbed in the abdomen. When the woman and her brother rushed out, Goyani killed her by slitting her throat. He then injured her brother and attempted suicide by cutting the vein of his arm," the Deputy SP informed.

Goyani, who also tried to consume poison, has been arrested under IPC sections for murder and attempt to murder, and is being treated for his injuries, the official added.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Glaciers in Karakoram stable, rest melting faster: Govt

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

Tamil-style wedding for Aus cricketer Glenn Maxwell

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

ISRO set to launch its first mission in 2022 tomorrow

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

 