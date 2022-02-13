Surat: Love proposal snubbed, man kills woman, injures her uncle, brother, then attempts suicide

A man allegedly killed a first-year college student and injured her uncle and brother before attempting suicide in Gujarat's Surat city as she had refused to enter into a relationship with him, police said on Sunday.

Fenil Goyani was arrested on Saturday from Kamrej locality near after he had killed Grishma Vekariya (21) as the latter had refused to commit to a relationship with him, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Vanar said.

"The accused and victim had studied in school together. His desire for a relationship with the collegian was opposed by her and her kin. At around 6 pm on Saturday, the woman's uncle confronted Goyani and asked him to stay away from her," he said.

"When Goyani proceeded to meet the woman, her uncle tried to stop him and was stabbed in the abdomen. When the woman and her brother rushed out, Goyani killed her by slitting her throat. He then injured her brother and attempted suicide by cutting the vein of his arm," the Deputy SP informed.

Goyani, who also tried to consume poison, has been arrested under IPC sections for murder and attempt to murder, and is being treated for his injuries, the official added.

