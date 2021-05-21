Tarun Tejpal acquitted in 2013 sexual harassment case

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted by a Goa court on Friday in the 2013 sexual harassment case.
Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.
The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014.
The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal. He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).
More to follow...
