Temples in Maharashtra to reopen after Diwali: Uddhav Thackeray

Amid growing demand and increasing protests over reopening of temples, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave indications that places of worship would open after Diwali festivities.

Temples were closed to public in Maharashtra since March when the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India.

“People are asking questions…when will temples reopen?....Yes…places of worship will reopen…let Diwali be over. However, before that comprehensive SOPs will be in place,” Thackeray said.

According to him, the government is taking each and every step carefully as the Unlock process continues.

“Yes…there has been a delay, but lets take all precautions…some people are blaming but I am reading to take the blame for the delay…we have to ensure that we do not go back to the earlier situation,” said Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President.

The BJP had been targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over keeping the temples shut and its spiritual wing have been staging protests outside temples across the state.

Last month there was a war of words between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Thackeray on this issue that even came to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Thackeray said that many countries in the West have been hit by the second wave. “We have to avoid it at any cost,” he said, adding that even though there has been a flattening of the curve, we cannot take chances,” he said, adding that wearing masks would be compulsory and people would not wear masks would be penalized.

“If one Covid-19 positive person goes to a crowded place without wearing a mask, he or she has the potential to infect 400 persons…imagine how many others these 400 can pass on the infection…we have to come out of it and not go back to the same situation,” he said.

Thackeray also appealed to people to celebrate a safe Diwali. “We have celebrated Dahi Handi, GaneshUtsav, Daashera, Eid and other festivals safely…lets celebrate Diwali similarly,” he said and appealed to people not to burst firecrackers. “We thought of a ban, but everything cannot be banned…I am sure that people will cooperate,” he said.

Thackeray warned that the four days during Diwali is crucial in the war against virus. “We have controlled the situation in Mumbai, but if we have a look at figures of Delhi, there is an increase. But why no? It is because of the air pollution,” he said, adding that winter is setting in and at this time we cannot afford an increase in pollution levels because of fire crackers. “Celebrate Diwali with diyas traditionally,” he said.