Thane: Horse galloping behind owner on scooter dies in mishap

A horse being led by its owner on a scooter in Maharashtra's Thane city died after the reins broke and the animal crashed into a road divider and broke its head, a civic official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Ghodbunder Road in the morning, said Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.

"The owner was riding a scooter while holding the horse's reins as it galloped behind at a moderate pace. However, the reins broke and the horse crashed into a road divider. It sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot," Kadam said.