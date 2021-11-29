Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

Thane man tests Covid positive after returning from South Africa

It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Nov 29 2021, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 01:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Sunday.

It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said.

The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24.

"He underwent a Covid-19 test which returned positive," the official added.

The man didn't come in contact with anyone after returning from South Africa, Dr Pratiba Panpatil, Medical Officer, KDMC, told reporters.

The patient is currently admitted at the Art Gallery isolation centre of the KDMC, the official said.

"The KDMC health department is on alert. We are prepared to deal with the new variant," Dr Panpail added.

