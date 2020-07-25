Three activists of Pathalgadi movement arrested for conspiracy to wage war against govt in Gujarat

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested three activists including a woman associated with the Pathalgadi movement from tribal-populated areas of south and central Gujarat. They have been booked under stringent sections of the IPC like "conspiring" to "wage war against the nation," sedition and "promoting enmity between two groups" with the help of the followers of the Satipati community.

The accused have been identified as Samu and Birsa Oreya, originally from Khunti district in Jharkhand, from Vyara in Tapi district in south Gujarat while third accused Babita Kachhap, who hails from Ranchi, was apprehended from Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar district on Friday.

Read: Pathalgadi wave: When tribals fought for their lands

ATS officials said that the operation was based on inputs that the three persons living in Tapi and Mahisagar districts were activists of the Pathalgadi movement who were conspiring to instigate the followers of the Satipati community in the localities towards a violent uprising against the state government. Two of the suspects - Birsa and Babita - are said to be absconding in similar offences registered in their native state Jharkhand.

The Satipati movement, started by Kunwar Keshri Singh in Vyara in Tapi district, has remained non-violent in the state. One the other hand, the Pathalgadi movement, which also seeks Adivasi rights over the resources by self-rule and prohibits outsiders, has gone violent on many occasions. Pathalgadhi is said to have originated from Khunti district in Jharkhand, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

It is widely believed that Pathalgadi movement is inspired from Gujarat's Satipati movement that denounces the Government of India and doesn't believe in its laws. Satipati followers believe that they have the sovereign right over the forest and other natural resources. They are known for boycotting votes, government benefits, among others.