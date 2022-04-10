Tooth removed from boy's lungs in Maharashtra

A tooth stuck in the right lung of a six-year-old boy was successfully removed in a hospital in Mumbai.

The six-year-old boy hails from Boisar in Palghar district.

He was treated by a team from Wockhardt Hospitals, consisting of paediatric intensivist Dr Ankit Gupta, ENT surgeon Dr Sangamlal Pal, and anaesthesiologist Dr Sumeet Warang.

Dr Pal said, “On arrival in an emergency room , the patient had symptoms such as breathing difficulty. Radiology confirmed the presence of the tooth on the right side of the bronchus. The patient was immediately taken to the operation theatre wherein he was scheduled for rigid bronchoscopy.”

“It is a procedure performed to remove the foreign body aspiration from bronchus. With the help of a rigid bronchoscope that showed the tooth in the right bronchus. The tooth was removed after gaining access to the patient’s airway under general anaesthesia. The airway and breathing improved immediately after the procedure. Post-operation, the patient was in the PICU, recovered well, and was discharged the next day. Not treating him at the right time could have led to serious complications like death or permanent lung damage,” he added.

