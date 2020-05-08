Training programme for hospitality industry on coronavirus awareness

Training for hospitality industry on COVID-19 awareness

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI),  has initiated a dedicated training programme on COVID-19 awareness for hospitality professionals across the country.

The programme aims to gear up hotel and restaurant players for a post-lockdown scenario to ensure the safety of their guests and to instill confidence among customer.

The training covers precautions to be taken and procedures that establishments should ensure to implement including receiving of raw materials, guest service, lobby management, and maintenance of rooms after the lockdown is lifted.

FHRAI is conducting training in collaboration with its training partner – Parikshan.

The first batch of the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme for its members was held on May 5.

The Association is aiming at imparting this training to four to five thousand hospitality professionals in the coming three to six months.

"The idea behind initiating this training programme is to have at least one senior staff thoroughly trained in safety, security and hygiene of an establishment. Once the lockdown is lifted, the trained staff will be in a position to impart knowledge to fellow staff in each section. The underlying objective of this programme ultimately is to ensure the health and safety of our guests. Atithi Devo Bhava, and to us, our patron’s safety is paramount. The programme is being organised keeping in view the awareness requirements about the pandemic and necessary precautions that need to be taken by Food Business Operators (FBOs) before restarting their operations. FHRAI is organising these sessions to instill confidence in its members, guests, and the workforce to prepare ourselves to tackle the post-pandemic situation,” says Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI.

The training is being conducted online using the Zoom platform and the training team is being led by Dr V Pasupathy, National Advisor, FHRAI and FoSTaC Diamond Trainer.
 FSSAI, more specifically, has issued guidelines on various food sectors including catering.  

 
 

