Trustees raise concern over associating Sabarmati Ashram with 'world-class museum', 'tourist destination'

In its first-ever official response to the Gujarat government on redeveloping Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram and its precinct into a "world-class museum and tourist destination" under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which manages the ashram, has raised "concerns over usage of worlds like "world-class" and "tourist destination".

"We (trustees) all have consensus on this approach that please do not see this (Ashram) as something like a world-class and tourism destination. It is just unacceptable to me and everyone. First of all, these are marketing words and these words have strong connotations. Associating them with Ashram would be terrible. It can't be a place for tourism," said Ela Bhatt, chairperson of SAPMT.

The 88-year-old Bhatt is the founder of the much-acclaimed Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) and chancellor of Gandhi-founded Gujarat Vidyapith.

She said that the state government wrote to SAPMT and sought "in principle approval" for the redevelopment project. "There are many suggestions (in the letter) which are quite acceptable and there is no need to create any unnecessary issue. We have no objection if the government is making facilities like roads, parking, among others. We have written back, saying that whatever you (government) do please do it with utter simplicity and truthfulness. Also, consensus of all five concerned trusts," she told DH on Thursday.

The state government had on June 28 written to SAPMT and four other associated trusts to pass a resolution in favour of the redevelopment project and hand over revenue records. The government has been citing examples of museums such as Martin Luther King Jr as a "standard" to redevelop the Ashram premises.

"With all due respect to Martin Luther, we can't compare these two places. Ashram is a living history where Gandhi actually lived and experimented with ideas of simplicity, trusteeship, community living, among others. We are not against facilities but it should be in sync with Gandhi's way of living and his message to the world," Bhatt said.

When asked if redevelopment is required, considering the money, said to be Rs 1,200 crore, that is going to be spent, she said, "We have also raised this issue. We have said in the letter that apart from simplicity, truthfulness, the cost should also be economical."

"Our specific objection is with regard to talks of making the place a "world-class museum and tourism centre. This place should be isolated from the crowd. Of course, there should be cleanliness, it should become a silent zone, as we had been demanding for long. But, we are very upfront in saying that as far as Sabarmati Ashram is concerned, which is a matter of faith, it should be left alone. How could we alter the character of Sabarmati Ka Sant (Saint of Sabarmati) by converting it into a world-class museum," said another official, privy to the content of the letter, on condition of anonymity.

The "Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project", said to be costing Rs1,200 crore, plans to bring all five ashram trusts including SAPMT, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust, Harijan Ashram Trust, Harijan Sevak Sangh and Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti together in one large campus. The master plan has been created by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, headed by architect Bimal Patel, who is also involved in the Central Vista project in Delhi.