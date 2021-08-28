TV actor Gaurav Dixit remanded to NCB custody till August 30

A court here on Saturday remanded television actor Gaurav Dixit, arrested in connection with a drug case, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till August 30.

Dixit was arrested by the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB on Friday, and was produced before a magistrate court here.

The NCB, represented by special public prosecutor Advait Sethna, submitted that the case pertains to recovery of commercial quantity of contraband and hence Dixit's custodial interrogation was required.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Kushal Mor argued that the recovery was of small quantity and Dixit must be released on bail. After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused to the custody of the NCB till August 30.

The NCB had been on the lookout for Dixit for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year.

The probe agency had searched Dixit’s home in Lokhandwala at the time and drugs were seized.