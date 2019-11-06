Uddhav hasn't received any proposal from BJP: Raut

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 06 2019, 19:14pm ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2019, 19:32pm ist
Sanjay Raut. (PTI File Photo)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Wednesday.

Raut told reporters that if the BJP leaders are meeting Governor Koshyari on Thursday, his party was okay with the move.

"We met the Governor. Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting the Governor (to stake claim to form the government), then they should form the government as they are the single largest party," he said.

"We have been saying that the BJP being the single largest party, should form the government," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from BJP, he said.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uddhav Thackeray
BJP
Sanjay Raut
Assembly Elections 2019
Comments (+)
 