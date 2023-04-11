Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar meet to iron out differences within MVA

Amid growing differences between the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - a development being seen as a move to iron out differences between the tri-party anti-BJP grand coalition.

The meeting comes days ahead of the ruling by the Supreme Court on the June-2022 split in the Shiv Sena and the toppling of the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Over the past few weeks - at a time when MVA is conducting its Vajramuth (thunderbolt) series of rallies across the state - has come to the fore because of multiple state and national issues including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attack on Savarkar, the demand of Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani Group-Hindenburg Report issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications and Electronic Voting Machines.

In the meeting, Uddhav was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

Uddhav and Raut were welcomed by Pawar and his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

The meeting takes place hours after Pawar’s interview to a Marathi news channel, in which he said that Thackeray had not spoken to alliance partners - NCP and Congress - before resigning as Chief Minister after the revolt by Eknath Shinde, who toppled the MVA with the help of BJP.

It may be mentioned, state Congress President Nana Patole had skipped the first Vajramuth rally held at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, earlier Aurangabad. The second rally is scheduled on Sunday in Nagpur, the bastion of BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.