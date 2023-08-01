Ugandan woman booked for cheating, impersonation in Navi Mumbai

Ugandan woman booked for impersonation in Navi Mumbai

No arrest has been made in connection with the case.

  Aug 01 2023
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of impersonation and cheating against a Ugandan woman who allegedly used fabricated documents while filling a form for foreign nationals on a government portal, an official said on Tuesday.

A case under sections 419 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Nationals Act was registered against one Veera Rose at Taloja police station, the official said.

The accused was living in India since August 2022. She allegedly fabricated records while filling Form C for foreign nationals on the government website, he said.

Form C helps authorities locate and track foreigners in India.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case, the official said.

