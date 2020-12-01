Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, beginning a new innings in her short political career.

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray formally welcomed her to the party.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi tied the saffron-coloured ‘Shiv-bandhan’ on her wrist at a brief function at Matoshree in Bandra, the private bungalows of the Thackerays.

Among those present included Thackeray's son and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ,Rajya Sabha members Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The 46-year-old actor-turned-activist often airs her views on social media.

Known to call a spade a spade, Urmila had joined the Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully contested the Mumbai North seat against BJP stalwart Gopal Shetty – and called it quits ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls the same year. She was perturbed because of the infighting in the Mumbai Congress unit factions led by Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora.

Recently Urmila was involved in a spat with Kangana Ranaut, who had been targeting the Shiv Sena, Thackeray family and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Kangana, in a TV interview, had said: “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

Urmila, on the other hand reacted by describing Kangana as a “rudali” and always playing the victim card.