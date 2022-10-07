Vande Bharat train hits cow; second incident in 2 days

Vande Bharat Express hits cow; second such incident in two days

The railway official said the train did not sustain major damage in the latest incident except a small dent on the nose cone panel

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 07 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 19:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat on Friday, resulting in minor damage to the train's nose panel, an official said. A day before, the newly-launched semi-high speed train had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced.

Also Read | FIR in Gujarat against owners of buffaloes hit by Vande Bharat Express

The railway official said the train did not sustain major damage in the latest incident except a small dent on the nose cone panel. The incident on Friday took place at 3:48 pm near Anand, about 432 km from Mumbai. "The train's front portion has suffered a small dent," confirmed Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, adding that all the passengers were safe.

