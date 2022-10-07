Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at 79

Bali appeared in movies such as '3 idiots', 'Kedarnath' and 'Panipat'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2022, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 08:42 ist
Credit: Facebook/Arun Bali

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Friday.

Arun Bali appeared in movies such as 3 idiots, Kedarnath and Panipat. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama Chanakya. 

More to follow...

Arun Bali
Mumbai
Maharashtra
