Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at 79

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Friday.
Arun Bali appeared in movies such as 3 idiots, Kedarnath and Panipat. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama Chanakya.
More to follow...
