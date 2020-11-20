Victim tests Covid-19 positive, Tarun Tejpal's rape trial adjouned to December 7

Tejpal's rape trial adjourned as victim contracts Covid

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  Nov 20 2020, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 19:37 ist
Tarun Tejpal. Credit: Wikimedia.

The victim in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal has tested positive, a government lawyer told a Goa court on Friday. 

The trial into the rape charged filed against Tejpal was set to resume on Friday, after the hearing was delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She informed the court that she has contracted Covid-19 and hence could not be present in court today,” special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora told reporters.

“Her cross examination and that of her husband has now been scheduled for December 7. The trial will continue with the examination of other witnesses from Monday onwards,” Tavora also said.

The victim was scheduled to be cross-examined by the defence lawyers on Friday.

In 2013, Tejpal was accused of allegedly raping a colleague at a five star resort in North Goa. He was subsequently charge sheeted under sections under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

Last year, Tejpal had approached the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of the charges framed against him by the trial court. But in its order in August (2019), the apex court had disposed of Tejpal’s petition, while directing the Goa court to complete the trial within six months.

