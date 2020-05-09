Vizag gas leak: Tension at LG Polymers plant as villagers protest demanding its closure

Mild tension prevailed at the LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village near here as villagers staged a protest on Saturday demanding immediate closure of the plant.
A styrene vapour leak from the plastics manufacturing plant caused the death of 12 people on Thursday. Many villagers, who were provided shelter in Visakhapatnam after the vapour leak, returned to the village on Saturday morning, raising slogans against the factory management and demanding its closure.
A large police force was present near the factory as DGP DG Sawang was scheduled to visit it. The police tried to prevent the villagers from going near the plant but the latter ran past the former and staged a sit-in protest near the factory gate. Police immediately took the protesters into custody and whisked them away.
