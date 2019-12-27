'War room' to be implemented for tribal welfare schemes

  Dec 27 2019
  • updated: Dec 27 2019, 09:42am ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that a "war room" will be set up to ensure effective implementation of tribal welfare schemes in remote areas of the state.

Thackeray made the announcement at a review meeting of the tribal development department.

He also said that a task force will be set up for tackling malnutrition in these areas.

The chief minister also asked the officials to prepare a time-bound programme for proper utilisation of funds meant for development schemes of the department.

