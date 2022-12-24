We are not handling Disha Salian case: CBI

Amid a political storm in Maharashtra around the death of Bollywood talent manager Disha Salian, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday clarified that it has not handled or handling the probe in any way.

“It is informed that the matter related to Disha Salian was not handled by the CBI as the investigation of the case was not handed over to the CBI. Speculation regarding any conclusions drawn by the CBI in the matter are erroneous,” the CBI said in a press communique.

A few days ago, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case case after members of BJP and Balasahabanchi Shiv Sena raised the issue of Salian's death and dragged name of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's name during the ongoing Nagpur session of Maharashtra legislature.

Also Read — Don't need permission; like China entered India, we will also march into Karnataka: Raut amid Belagavi row

Disha (28) had reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the far western suburbs of Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9 2020. Her death had taken place five days before the dead body of Sushant (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in north-west Mumbai on 14 June, 2020.

“There would be a SIT probe into the incident. The probe would be free and fair,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home and Law and Judiciary portfolios, told the Lower House.

BSS-BJP members - Bharat Gogawale, Nitesh Rane, Bharti Lavekar, Manisha Chaudhary, Madhuri Misal and Independent MLA Ravi Rana had demanded a probe into the episode and narco test of the junior Thackeray.

The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, however, had claimed that the SIT has no purpose as the CBI had given a clean chit and the name of Aaditya is being dragged as the opposition has exposed the corruption Shinde vis-a-vis the Nagpur Improvement Trust scam.