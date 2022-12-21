Don't need permission; like China entered India, we will also march into Karnataka: Raut amid Belagavi row

Intensifying the attack against the Karnataka government, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that they didn't need any "permission" to enter Karnataka and they will enter, 'just like China' has been crossing into Indian territory.
He also blamed Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai for 'igniting fire'.
"Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting fire. There is a weak governmentt in Maharashtra and is not taking any stand on it," Raut said.
Maharashtra has been demanding merger of Belagavi and a few other neighbouring regions in Karnataka on the ground that these places have a substantial Marathi speaking population.
More to follow...
