Like China entered, we'll also march into K'taka: Raut

Don't need permission; like China entered India, we will also march into Karnataka: Raut amid Belagavi row

We want to solve it through discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting fire, he said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 21 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 12:36 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Intensifying the attack against the Karnataka government, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that they didn't need any "permission" to enter Karnataka and they will enter, 'just like China' has been crossing into Indian territory.

He also blamed Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai for 'igniting fire'.

"Like China has entered, we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting fire. There is a weak governmentt in Maharashtra and is not taking any stand on it," Raut said.

Maharashtra has been demanding merger of Belagavi and a few other neighbouring regions in Karnataka on the ground that these places have a substantial Marathi speaking population.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Karnataka -Maharashtra boundary row
Sanjay Raut
India News

What's Brewing

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Millions on streets in Buenos Aires to celebrate WC Win

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Pink iguana hatchlings seen for 1st time on Galapagos

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

F1 drivers barred from political remark unless approved

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

Kerala liquor sales shot up 50% during World Cup final

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

DH Toon | Let sleeping dogs lie

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

Lesson: Prohibition doesn’t work

A tete-e-tete with Toto

A tete-e-tete with Toto

 