We are upset with NCP, Cong style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs

Rebel MLAs 'upset with NCP, Cong style of functioning'

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2022, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 11:16 ist
Credit: Twitter/@mieknathshinde

A Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents led by party leader Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of function of the NCP and Congress, the other two ruling alliance partners in the state.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Crisis: Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, claims he has 40 MLAs with him

Speaking to a TV channel over phone, Maharashtra minister Sandipan Bhumare, who is among the dissidents, said, "We do not have any complaints against the Shiv Sena leadership. We have raised our complaints with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, that it was getting difficult to work with the NCP and Congress ministers. It was very difficult for us to get our proposals and work requests approved from their ministers.”

To a query, Bhumare said he was given a cabinet portfolio and was satisfied with it. "What else do I need in life. But, as a people's representative, I need to address the grievances of my people. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, another dissident Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsath told a TV channel that 35 party legislators were in Guwahati. "A couple of more MLAs will join us by today evening. We also have the support of three independent MLAs,” he claimed.

Shirsath also targeted state NCP and Congress ministers and claimed their "hostile behaviour" forced the Sena legislators to revolt.       

MVA
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
BJP
India News

