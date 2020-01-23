Why loudspeakers on mosques, asks Raj Thackeray

Adopting a tough Hindutva stance like his late uncle and mentor, MNS President Raj Thackeray on Thursday chose to raise the issue of loudspeakers in mosques.

Raj also urged the government to throw out Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. "The government has my full support," he said, adding that on 9 February his party would hold a morcha to demand "throwing away" of the infiltrators. "This would be MNS' answer to anti-CAA-NRC protests," he said.

He said that whenever the Narendra Modi government has done anything good, he has supported and praised like scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir and Ram mandir at Ayodhya. "But when there was something wrong, I have criticised," he said.

On loudspeakers in mosques, he said: "Follow religion in your homes... why loudspeakers in mosques? When we do aartis at home without creating any problems for others why create problems by loudspeakers," asked Raj.