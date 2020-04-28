Why Maha BJP mum on Bulandshahr killings? asks Cong

Why Maha BJP keeping mum on Bulandshahr killings? asks Congress

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 19:39 ist
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday questioned the `silence' of state BJP leaders over the killing of two priests in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident also showed that the law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state had collapsed, said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

"In the case of lynching of three persons including two sadhus in Palghar, the Maharashtra government arrested 110 persons and a high-level inquiry has been ordered," he said.

It came to light later that the incident took place due to rumours about thieves roaming in the area, but "still the opposition communalised the incidentto malign the Maharashtra government," Sawant said.

"The same BJP is now silent over the Bulandshahr incident. This shows the BJP's double standard and attempts to play politics during the coronavirus crisis, which is condemnable," he said.

The Congress spokesperson also wondered if Union home minister Amit Shah called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathafter the Monday's incident, just as Shah called Maharashtra CM after the Palghar incident.

"What is the difference between Palghar and Bulandshahr murders? The accused in Bulandshahr incident had an altercation with the sadhus. Were the sadhus provided protection? Why were the accused not apprehended early? Isn't this a failure of the state intelligence....failure of state government?" Sawant said.

"Will the BJP demand CBI probe? Will state BJP leaders demand resignation of UP chief minister just like they demanded theresignation of Maharashtra home minister?" the Congress spokesperson asked. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bulandshahr
Uttar Pradesh
Congress
Maharashtra
BJP

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 