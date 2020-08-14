Widespread rains lash Gujarat, more likely to continue; 13 NDRF teams deployed

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across Gujarat as widespread rainfall inundated several parts of the state on Friday and the showers are likely to continue for the next few days as per the regional weather forecasting centre.

At least 225 roads, including 12 state highways, were closed following a heavy spell of rains in many parts of the state in the last two days, the Gujarat government said in a statement on Friday.

"We have deployed 13 NDRF teams across the state in view of the heavy rainfall forecast. District administrations are ready to tackle any situation," Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar said.

On Thursday night, the NDRF and Morbi district administration rescued six villagers, who were stuck in a causeway on a seasonal river near Amran village in the district, Kumar said.

Several rivers across the state are swelling due to the inflow of water.

Many residential areas of Surat city and adjoining areas were flooded following a heavy spell of rain since morning.

As many as 100 people stranded in low-lying areas such as Parvat Patiya and Puna Gam of Surat city were shifted to safer places on Friday, an official said.

According to the government release, seven talukas of Surat district received highest rainfall in the state between 6 am and 2 pm.

Mangrol tehsil of Surat district received the highest rainfall of 188 mm between 6 am and 2 pm, followed by Kamrej at 126 mm, Umerpada at 117 mm, Surat city at 105 mm, Olpad at 98 mm, Mandvi at 96 mm and Bardoli at 67 mm.

Heavy rains also lashed other parts of the state, including Gir-Somnath, Junagadh and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra; Bharuch, Narmada and Tapi of south Gujarat and Botad, Chhotaudepur and Vadodara of central Gujarat.

"Gujarat has already received 70 per cent of its total rainfall as on today. It was 40 per cent a week back. Thanks to the low-pressure system, Gujarat has received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours," said Jayanta Sarkar, director of state meteorological centre.

"Widespread rains are expected to continue in the next five days, with heavy showers in several parts of the state on Friday and Saturday," he said, adding that fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions.