'Will return to power; nothing will happen to me for next 15-20 years', assures Ashok Gehlot

Speaking about his angioplasty procedure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he would be re-elected to power in the next assembly elections, and he would be around for the next 15-20 years.

Gehlot's remark which came after the recent leadership change in Punjab is a possible reply to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who has been looking for Rajasthan Cabinet expansion for a long time.

Also Read | Congress government in Rajasthan will complete five-year tenure, says CM Ashok Gehlot

“Mujhe ab kuch hone wala nahin hai. Ab 15 saal se 20 saal mujhe kuch nahin hone wala. Ab dukhi hona ho to ho dukhi, mere bas ki baat nahin hai. Mujhe kuch nahin hoga. (Nothing is going to happen to me. For the next 15 to 20 years, nothing will happen to me. Now if you want to be sad, then you can be sad, it’s not in my hands. Nothing will happen to me.),” The Indian Express quoted Gehlot saying at the Rajasthan government’s public outreach programme.

Pilot and Gehlot have been locked in a leadership tussle in Rajasthan. The speculations of leadership change and cabinet expansion in Rajasthan started after Pilot’s meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took pace after the Punjab leadership change.

According to Gehlot, the speculations of Rajasthan’s leadership change were to “mislead the country".

Also Read | Activists, NGOs oppose new Rajasthan Bill that 'legitimises child marriage'

"The Congress government in Rajasthan will not only complete its five years but will again come back to power in the next assembly elections in the state," he said.

Gehlot said that according to feedback from people, there is no anti-incumbency factor against his government.

"The public has decided that this tradition of changing governments (will end)…What we are hearing this time is that there is no anti-incumbency… Some of our party’s friends say right-left things…,” said Gehlot.

(With agency inputs)

Check out the latest videos from DH: