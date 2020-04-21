With 19 casualties in 24 hours, Gujarat becomes second worst affected state with 90 deaths of COVID-19 patients

Gujarat reported deaths of 19 coronavirus infected patients in the past 24 hours on Tuesday evening, the highest so far in the time period, taking the death toll to 90 in the state which is the second-highest in the country after neighbouring Maharashtra where over 230 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus. Besides, the state also recorded 237 new positive cases in the same time period, taking the tally to 2,178 that is also the second-highest after Maharashtra.

State's Principal Secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi said in her evening briefing that most of the casualties are the result of pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart ailment, among others. She added 139 patients have been cured and discharged so far while 14 patients are on ventilators. She said that the government is taking efforts to control deaths like distributing ayurvedic medicines to boost immunity, among others.

Out of 90 deaths, 53 patients have died in Ahmedabad alone while Surat has reported 12, Vadodara 7, Bhavnagar 5, while Anand, Bharuch, Gandhinagar and Panchmahals districts have reported two deaths each. Earlier in the day, Ravi said that the only case of Jamnagar district in which a 14-month-old COVID-19 patient passed away remains a mystery since his source of infection is still not known. Districts such as Patan, Kutch, Aravalli and Botad have reported one death each.

Apart from the number of deaths at a mortality rate of 4.5% that is higher than the national average of about 3 per cent, the number of new positive cases also past 2000 mark in the state with 196 cases recorded in the past 24 hours. The tally stood at 2,178 by Tuesday evening.

Five-star COVID-19 hotel

After allowing three private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients on their own expense, the state government on Tuesday also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with a private five-star hotel in Ahmedabad where asymptomatic patients can get admitted. Jayanti Ravi said that the hotel will charge for room, food and other services, which will be under discount. She said that among the new positive cases the number of asymptomatic patients is higher and they don't need to get admitted in the COVID-19 designated hospitals.

Till April 16, Ahmedabad city had nearly 500 coronavirus cases which rose to 1,378 by Tuesday evening. Officials said that the rising number of cases is creating duress for beds in COVID-19 designated hospitals and that's why new facilities are being created.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Tuesday announced that corporation run Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital will have 1000 beds soon for the patients. He said that earlier the hospital had only 50 beds for such patients which was subsequently increased. Besides, a Haj House located in Kalupur area will also be turned into COVID-19 care unit.

Meanwhile, the state government deputed seven more IAS officers to oversee the districts which have recorded more than 10 cases. In the past couple of days, the list of affected districts has also increased to 28 of a total 33 districts in the state. A day before the Vijay Rupani led government had ordered eight senior IAS officers to take over supervision in the worst affected cities and districts. Their responsibilities include supervising treatment, facilities in hospitals as well as providing food to migrant workers and others.