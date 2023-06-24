Woman found dead in well in Maharashtra's Palghar

Preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of suicide, police said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jun 24 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found in a well in a locality of Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The victim identified as Jagruti Raut was found dead in a well by locals in Shirsad locality of Virar on Friday night, an official said.

The police were alerted and the body has been sent to a government hospital in Vasai for post-mortem, he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of suicide, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

India News
Maharashtra
Palghar
Suicide

