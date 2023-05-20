Woman killed in crocodile attack in Goa

She had ventured into the water when a crocodile dragged her into the water and killed her, an official said

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • May 20 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 22:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 45-year-old woman was reportedly killed after being attacked by a crocodile at Amthane Dam in North Goa on Saturday.

Fire station officials told IANS that they received a call from the locals at around 2.20 p.m. and on reaching the spot, they found the body of the victim identified as Sangeeta Bable Shingadi.

"We were told that she had gone there to graze her goats. For some reason, she had ventured into the water when a crocodile dragged her into the water and killed her," an official said.

He said that the body has been handed over to the police who sent it for post-mortem.

The locals claimed that there are many crocodiles in the dam.

"The concerned authorities should erect a railing along the dam to prevent people from venturing into the water," a local resident said.

