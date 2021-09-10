Woman raped, brutally assaulted in Mumbai

Woman raped, brutally assaulted in Mumbai

The victim has been shifted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 10 2021, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

In a shocking incident, a woman was raped and brutalised inside a stationary tempo in the Khairani Road area of Mumbai's suburban Saki Naka.

The 30-year-old victim was raped after which the accused inserted a rod in her private parts. Her condition was said to be serious, police said on Friday.

The 45-year-old, Mohan Chouhan, accused has been arrested by Saki Naka police station and has been booked under sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place around 3 am in the wee hours of Friday. 

The victim has been shifted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. 

The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said. A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood.

As per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and also assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, he said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside. Bloodstains were found inside the vehicle. 

(With PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

 