Woman raped, brutally assaulted in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a woman was raped and brutalised inside a stationary tempo in the Khairani Road area of Mumbai's suburban Saki Naka.

The 30-year-old victim was raped after which the accused inserted a rod in her private parts. Her condition was said to be serious, police said on Friday.

The 45-year-old, Mohan Chouhan, accused has been arrested by Saki Naka police station and has been booked under sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place around 3 am in the wee hours of Friday.

The victim has been shifted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road, he said. A police team rushed to the spot to find a woman lying in a pool of blood.

As per the preliminary probe, she had been raped and also assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts, he said, adding that the incident had taken place inside a tempo parked on the roadside. Bloodstains were found inside the vehicle.

(With PTI inputs)